Congressmember John Lewis Honored in Santa Barbara on Anniversary of His Death

“Congressman John Lewis never gave up on democracy, and we won’t give up either. In order to strengthen our democracy, we must protect the voices of every American and ensure that our voices are heard and represented,” said Dr. Denise Williams, who organized a candlelight vigil on July 17 to honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis, who died on that day one year ago. Taking part were Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, who read her poem “I Stand to Keep Hope Alive,” and Richard Jenkins, who read Lewis’s last words, which urged all people to “stand up for what you truly believe.” More than 150 similar vigils took place that Saturday night around the country for a nationwide call to pass the voting rights acts currently before Congress.

One of More Than 150 Nationwide Vigils Calling to Pass Voting Rights Acts

