Fish & Wildlife, CHP Confirm Mountain Lion Death on Highway 101

By
Thu Jul 22, 2021 | 11:18am

An earlier report of a mountain lion killed on Highway 101 above the Gaviota Tunnel was confirmed by Fish & Wildlife and the California Highway Patrol. The strike occurred on the southbound S-curve on June 28 at about 10:30 p.m., damaging the vehicle, whose driver reported the kill to the CHP. A wildlife warden retrieved the carcass the next morning, which had been hit repeatedly by then. This was the second lion killed in Gaviota since May; Caltrans will begin studying the area for a wildlife crossing in August.

Thu Jul 22, 2021 | 20:32pm
