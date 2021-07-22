Fish & Wildlife, CHP Confirm Mountain Lion Death on Highway 101

More Like This

An earlier report of a mountain lion killed on Highway 101 above the Gaviota Tunnel was confirmed by Fish & Wildlife and the California Highway Patrol. The strike occurred on the southbound S-curve on June 28 at about 10:30 p.m., damaging the vehicle, whose driver reported the kill to the CHP. A wildlife warden retrieved the carcass the next morning, which had been hit repeatedly by then. This was the second lion killed in Gaviota since May; Caltrans will begin studying the area for a wildlife crossing in August.

