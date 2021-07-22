Adoptable Pets Toby

Toby is a 12-month-old Siamese mix kitty who is looking for his forever home! When Toby first came to the shelter we were told that he was “semi feral” but boy were they wrong! He is the sweetest most social cat ever. Toby loves people of all ages. He is always the first one to greet you when you enter the room and will follow you around. Toby is also very vocal and loves to play with the other cats in the co-mingle cat room. Toby would do great in a home with other cats as well as dogs, he loves both! Although he is social and loves to follow his person around, he also likes to be independent and be by himself from time to time.

