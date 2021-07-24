Music The Cutest Interview Ever with The Neweys Santa Barbara Sibling Duo Are Rockstars Trapped in Mini Bodies

The Neweys, a Santa Barbara–based brother/sister duo, are both in elementary school — 3rd grade for Tatum, 5th for Tyler — and are currently on summer break. When asked if they get along, they reply with an enthusiastic “Yeah!”

Tyler does most of the talking, but they sometimes chime responses in unison. On the video call, their parents are hidden away in the corner, encouraging them to expand on a few of their one-word answers. In their music, the kids play a few instruments on their own with the help of their parents.

“We started just about a year ago,” explained Tyler. “We weren’t really doing anything during the pandemic, so our mom and dad said we should make some music.”

Right now, they are still in the process of making new music. They tell me about some songs that they really like, in addition to the new music they are working on. The ones they particularly like are their newest song, “DON’T WANNA WEAR PANTS” — whose video is shot at the Garden Street Academy — and “Stars,” whose video was shot on Leadbetter Beach. They excitedly sing two of their other new songs, “Riverbank” and “Come On, Baby” for me a capella. In terms of their music’s genre and sound, Tyler says their songs are “a little bit pop-ish.”

During the pandemic, they’ve been “working on new music, working on our yard, and going to museums.” They’re enjoying summer break, since they don’t have to go to school, but, more importantly, because they have time to make more new music.

Check out their song "DON'T WANNA WEAR PANTS" below.

