Letters The Quest for Justice

It was heartening to read an article that aired the quest for justice for Kevin Cooper, an innocent man who was convicted of murder based on nothing but circumstantial evidence and a total disregard for the truth.

Both law enforcement officials and prosecutors are implicated in deliberate obfuscation of the facts. He has been waiting for exoneration since 1983. But don’t think for a moment that this is an isolated case.

Just read one of a number of books on this subject, for example the eye-opening account by Jim McCloskey, the founder of Centurion Ministries, When Truth Is All You Have, in which he describes a few of the many cases of false convictions that he and his team have investigated over the years. Or read Solitary by Albert Woodfox, who served more than four decades in solitary confinement for a crime he did not commit.

The majority of such cases involve men of color. If you want to learn more, go to the websites of The Innocence Project or Death Penalty Focus, amongst others, where you can read about more cases. Corrupt police departments and judicial bias continue to influence these outcomes. The public needs to be informed about these instances of blatant injustice.

