Briefs COVID Outbreak at Santa Barbara School

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso announced a COVID-19 outbreak involving 23 students from a South County school during a Santa Barbara Public Health Department press conference on Tuesday morning. According to Do-Reynoso, the outbreak primarily involves students.

Her department was dealing with eight active outbreaks across the county, including this one. The outbreak at the school accounts for the unusual situation of the City of Santa Barbara reporting more new cases than the City of Santa Maria for the past week, health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said, 11 infections in S.B. compared to two in Santa Maria on Monday.

An anonymous tip identified the school in question as EF International Language Campus Santa Barbara. EF Santa Barbara has between 400 to 500 enrolled students staying in local homestays and school residences.

EF Santa Barbara declined to comment but said, “We have all of our staff out dealing with the situation and helping our students.”

