Letters How Is This a Good Thing?

After reading “Color Theory” by Robert Baruch, I felt compelled to write and voice my disapproval. So much of what he said is not true.

For starters, he said that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is only taught at the university level, in law schools. However, there is ample evidence to the contrary. The NEA (National Education Association), the largest teachers union, on June 30, voted to approve a plan to promote CRT in schools in all 50 states. Included: funding for its implementation and orders to push back against anyone or group that was against CRT.

Other examples, according to the Washington Examiner, included in Cupertino, California where an elementary school requested 3rd graders rank themselves according to the “power and privilege associated with ethnicities,” and in Buffalo, NY, schools taught students that “all white people” perpetuate “systemic racism.”

On a local level, Goleta Union School District plans to implement CRT in the fall of 2021.

Second, the writer views America as a systemic racist nation. Not true. America was not founded on racist principles. Since the earliest days, American history (1776) was founded on the principles of the Declaration of Independence, “All men are created equal.”

Also, a civil war against slavery, the equal protection clause in the Constitution, as well as economic redistribution plans and many groundbreaking legal changes through the years were efforts to form a more perfect union.

Third, the writer claims CRT does not encourage children, teen-agers, and adults to hate themselves. But, is this true? How is via CRT- dividing people into groups, looking at everything through the lens of race, and naming oppressive or oppressed groups a good thing? Whatever happened to viewing people as complex individuals and having schools teach the basic skills to survive in the world (math, arithmetic, reading).

Finally, how can indoctrinating children and turning them into socialist activists be good for our Republic?

In conclusion, I say to the writer, America is a great, although imperfect nation. And through its history, it has strived to make improvements and help people throughout the world. And in the future, our children will determine if our Republic survives.

