Adoptable Pets Mac

Credit: Courtesy

Mac is a fun-loving senior dog, who loves nothing more than cuddling his human. This 10–12-year cutie can be shy meeting new people but warms up quickly and loves attention. Mac knows to potty outside, walks well on a leash and just a delight to be around. Mac lived with his family until they moved into a home where they were unable to keep him. This adorable, lovable pup would love nothing more than to find his fureverhome.

Please visit www.sparkrescue.org to learn more about Mac and to see all dogs and kittens available for adoption.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and sterilization before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue’s adoptable pets, or becoming a foster please visit or website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or at Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

