Sheriff’s Office Swears-In Seven Custody Deputies

Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
By Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
Fri Jul 30, 2021 | 3:03pm

Santa Barbara, Calif.  – Earlier today, Sheriff Brown welcomed and swore-in seven Custody Deputies just prior to their graduation ceremony at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Academy. 

These seven Custody Deputies graduated from the CORE Custody Academy having completed 220-hours of course instruction. Some of the instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training and Direct Supervision training. 

Graduates from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office include: Luis Arreola, Juan Arroyo, Sergio Chavez, Jasmin Cruz, Tristan Fichtner, Erica Pereyra, and Christopher Tario. Custody Deputy Chavez was honored as the class valedictorian, Fichtner received the Ron Battles Award for Most Inspirational, and Pererya earned the Leadership Award. If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.

Sat Jul 31, 2021 | 02:37am
