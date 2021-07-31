Letters Rowse: A Good Choice

I am very glad to see that Randy Rowse is running for the position of mayor of Santa Barbara. His recent letter “A Word from Randy Rowse” in your July 22 issue of the Independent points out exactly where leadership in this city is failing. The current Mayor and the City Council in general lack any sort of private business sense for our city of Santa Barbara. It seems that the city’s leaders are more concerned with being “politically correct” than approaching issues and needed progressive changes on a pragmatic basis.

Mr. Rowse has a distinguished history in Santa Barbara. As he points out, he not only knows how to organize and operate a very successful business amidst a very difficult municipal oversight system, he also has a lengthy history as a member of the Santa Barbara City Council. As far as I am concerned, he would be the best of both worlds as a choice for mayor in November of 2021.

