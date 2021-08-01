Letters Ask Not …

I remember growing up admiring President John F. Kennedy. Everyone in my hometown admired him even if we were too young to really know much about him at the time. Later as I got older I would always remember JFK’s famous speech line “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country”. I thought this statement was always the universal patriotic feeling of all Americans. That nothing was more patriotic than for one to do what was necessary for the greater good of the country.

Later in life, the Star Trek movies began showing in theaters. In one such movie, the forever dedicated and faithful Spock states, before dying of some sort of lethal radiation exposure, to Captain Kirk, “The needs of the many outweighs the needs of the few.”

Then of course we had the “Civilian Soldiers” of World War Two who not only were drafted to serve but also volunteered by the thousands to serve their country when their country needed them. My father and two uncles included, with my father the only one to come back home alive. My grandmother with her two gold stars in her front porch. Again with me too young to know what they meant.

Fast forward to today and many of “us” feeling that our personal rights are more important than our family, friends and neighbors and that our freedoms as Americans are limitless and indeed free.

Sorry, but being asked to wear a face mask during a pandemic is not “having one’s rights trampled on” by “tyrannical politicians.” Wearing a face mask during a pandemic makes you a member of a civil society. Wearing a mask is not tyranny, it is you making a small sacrifice in an attempt to prevent your actions from adversely affecting your neighbors. Get over yourself. Do your homework then get vaccinated. Ask what you can do for your country. The needs of the many out weight your needs. At least show compassion, courage and dignity for your fellow Americans and at least wear a mask.

Add to Favorites