Foresters Player of the Week: Kendall Pettis

More Like This

Oklahoma University outfielder Kendall Pettis has been a mainstay in the Santa Barbara lineup since Opening Day. This past week, as the Foresters ran their winning streak to 16 games, he hit .500, had a hit or a run in every game he played, and chipped in three RBI. On the season, he is among team leaders in stolen bases and RBI and has thrilled fans with several outstanding defensive plays. He and his teammates open NBC World Series play in Kansas (games at Hutchinson and Wichita) on Thursday (Aug. 5). Their game against the Waco Sultanes is scheduled for 6:30 Santa Barbara time, as the Foresters go for their record ninth national championship.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.