Heart of the Home Santa Barbara Swimming Pools A Collection of Custom Homes Ready for Summer

Summer is in full swing, and cool pools are calling. Over the years, Giffin & Crane has built and remodeled dozens of family homes that take advantage of the Southern California views and semiarid temps that tend to pull people outside. Plus, life just gets better when there’s a swimming pool nearby. Here’s a handful of some of our favorites.

Mediterranean Estate: Covering 13,000 square feet on two-and-a-half acres, this hilltop mansion by architect Don Nulty blends the state-of-the-art amenities of modern homebuilding with a timeless design rooted in early 20th-century estate architecture. Mediterranean lines with lots of arched window glass welcome long views from the front-yard pool to the Santa Barbara Channel. Photograph by Jim Bartsch.

Tuscan Farmhouse: Covering 5,500 square feet with four bedrooms and four baths — and that pool — this French-Italian farmhouse features imported limestone fireplace surrounds, hand-hewn oak beams from the 19th century, and sprinklers and tempered window glass to meet strict building codes for mountainous areas prone to wildfire. Architecture by Chris Dentzel. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

French Country Style: For this extensive remodel, Mosaic Architects & Interiors transformed a plain house into a home with conspicuous architectural highlights and indoor-outdoor connections. Upstairs, the mansard roof was opened up to create an oversized dormer, with 10-foot ceilings and a new floor plan to take in the view of the pool and mountains. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

California/Caribbean Ranch: Returning from a trip to the tropics, the owners of this 1960s ranch home brought Caribbean flavor to an extensive, room-by-room remodel, headed up by architect Loren Solin. Fewer walls, more glass, and dormer windows enhance glorious vistas from the trussed, open-beam living spaces. Outside, there are poolside accents, a metal roof, and colors adding more vibrancy to the desired flair. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

Modern Luxury: This six-bedroom, seven-bath spread features double-framed exterior walls with rigid-panel reflective insulation to keep the home cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Its solar system heats the pool, fuels super-efficient LED lighting, and generates surplus energy credits. Architecture Tom Meaney. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

