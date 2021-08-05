Courts & Crime Scott Robert Fleming Found Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter in 2019 Killing of Eric Romero Romero, Father of Two, Was Attempting to Break Up a Fight in Downtown Carpinteria

Scott Robert Fleming faces up to 27 years in prison for the killing of Eric Romero two summers ago.

A Santa Barbara jury found Scott Robert Fleming guilty of voluntary manslaughter charges and a handful of others stemming from the killing of Eric Romero, 32, in Carpinteria two summers ago.

Romero — an avid pool player and father of two children at the time — was trying to break up what the District Attorney described as “various altercations between a group of friends in downtown Carpinteria. Romero, the victim, was reportedly trying to de-escalate tensions when Fleming assaulted him, knocking him unconscious. Romero fell to the ground hitting his head on the concrete. He would be taken to Cottage but was pronounced dead several hours later. Fleming fled the scene and was arrested a couple days later in Ventura. Among the charges, the jury found Fleming guilty of assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm.” Translated, even if Fleming had no specific intent to kill Romero, he acted in such a way that anyone would have — or should have known — could lead to great bodily harm or death.

Fleming faces up to 27 years. Sentencing is scheduled for October 14.

