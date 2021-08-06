More Like This

Boots is a 12-month-old petite 40 pound mixed breed boy who loves everyone he meets and loves to lean against your legs. He’ll make a great running buddy or adventure companion! To view more dogs for adoption, go to: https://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/dogadoptions.sbc To help the dogs in SBCAS shelters, please consider supporting K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. K=9 PALS is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS go to www.k-9pals.org , or 805-570-0415 , or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755 .

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.