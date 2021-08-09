Pianos on State Call for Proposals

More Like This

You’ve no doubt seen them before, even if, after a year of quarantine restrictions, the memories are beginning to fade. Pianos on State is Santa Barbara’s annual festival of impromptu music-making and highly imaginative piano decoration. Scheduled to return to State Street for the first time since 2019, this program needs people to come up with and execute exciting designs for the upright pianos it will distribute throughout the downtown area during the Arts and Humanities month of October. Interested artists should submit applications through the Community Arts Workshop application portal by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. Those chosen to participate will gather at SBCAW to paint the pianos October 1-3. Good luck!

