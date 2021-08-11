Glass House Farms to Buy Massive Tomato Greenhouses in Ventura County
The beautiful tomatoes sold on the vine from Houweling’s 5.5 million square feet of greenhouses, located on the broad, agriculture-heavy Oxnard Plain in Ventura County, are due to be sold to Glass House Brands of Carpinteria, according to the Camarillo Acorn. Owner Casey Houweling promoted a ballot measure to allow cannabis production in the unincorporated county, which passed in November 2020. Glass House Farms made news in 2021 when the company — then owned by Graham Farrar, who operates Santa Barbara’s The Farmacy pot shop — merged with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corporation of Toronto in a buyout worth $567 million. Glass House acquired Houweling’s for $100 million in a deal still going through escrow.
Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.