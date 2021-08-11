The Cover Girl Likes It!
Last Week’s Fiesta Star Mary Ortega Got Emotional Over the Love
It looks like last week’s cover girl, Mary Ortega, was quite surprised to find herself on the cover. Though I’d told my mom that I was going to put a small version of her childhood photo on the inside of the issue, I knew the cover secret wouldn’t last long, with so many family and friends spread throughout Santa Barbara County. I was right: My great aunt called her early in the morning to spill the frijoles.
As my daughter and I drove over to see her, my mom called us but was crying so hard that I couldn’t understand her through the sobs. We didn’t get to see her initial reaction, but after this shy matriarch sat with it for a bit, she embraced all the love she received. The best part of the entire thing was that my Mama knows how much her family loves her.
