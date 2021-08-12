Announcement CALM AUXILIARY Donates $124,000 to CALM

Santa Barbara, CA, July 30, 2021 – When the CALM Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts were faced with trying to think outside the box at a time when everyone was being asked to stay in their box, they didn’t miss a beat. Without the possibility of galas, antique shows, or celebrity author luncheons, the CALM Auxiliary pulled off their new possible.

In March, Auxiliary members (and avid golfers), Edie Zelazny and Roberta Collier, along with their husbands Rick and Matt, decided since the pandemic was driving everyone outside for activity, why not put on a golf tournament to raise money for CALM? The turnout was great, with Sheri Dean and Christopher Odell being crowned the winners.

April was a busy month for the 50-year-old CALM Auxiliary as well. Many Auxiliary members participated in Santa Maria’s CALM Ladies Get Loud event determined the pandemic wasn’t going to silence this group. Utilizing ZOOM, participants could virtually fundraise, while wining, dining – and having fun in their living rooms.

On Earth Day, Funk Zone favorites Rincon Brewery, Jules of the Sea, and Paddle Sports donated 30% of their sales for the day to benefit CALM.

What do selling masks and il Fustino products have in common? The proceeds from sales added to the monies being raised for CALM. During this pandemic, when many people felt isolated, perhaps a bit helpless, and more than a bit stressed, there was one common denominator – they stepped up and donated what they could. Products Available

On June 16th, this overwhelming outpouring of goodwill and determination played a huge role in making it possible for the CALM Auxiliary to donate $124,000 to CALM. The donation was earmarked for CALM’s Great Beginnings department, which serves families and caregivers with children prenatally through age 7, who may be at-risk for abuse, neglect or trauma. Great Beginnings services are aimed toward prevention and early intervention.

“We are so grateful for the efforts of the CALM Auxiliary. Auxiliary members are our greatest ambassadors, partners in our outreach and awareness work, and premier fundraisers. Their success this year speaks to their ability to adapt, be creative, and of course, lead with their hearts on behalf of CALM,” shared Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO.

November 4, 2021 marks the return to a somewhat more “normal” when CALM holds their signature CALM at Heart event at a private estate in Montecito: CALM at Heart: Transforming Communities.

For more information about CALM, visit calm4kids.org or call 805-965-2376.

