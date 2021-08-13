Adoptable Pets Bear

Credit: Courtesy

Bear is an eight-year-old tortie/lynx point mix female cat. After her coming to the shelter she became depressed and wanted to be left alone. Now that she’s had time to mourn she has begun showing her sweet personality. She loves to snuggle and pets will be rewarded with cat drool. Her favorite toys are ankle socks and she likes to carry them around the house.

Like many of our cats at the current time, Bear may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

