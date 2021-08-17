Music Theaters Announce COVID-19 Policy Four Santa Barbara Theaters to Require Proof of Vaccination

On Tuesday, August 17, in an email message sent by the Lobero Theatre’s director of marketing and communications, Cecilia Martini-Muth, four Santa Barbara theaters announced a joint policy for all indoor performances effective immediately. The policy requires that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours be presented along with a photo ID and a ticket for admission. In addition to the Lobero, the other theaters authorizing the statement are the Granada, Center Stage, and Ensemble Theatre’s The New Vic. Masks will be required inside at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. At all of these venues, staff and ushers have been fully vaccinated. The theaters request that concertgoers consult their individual websites for the most up-to-date protocols before attending an event.

