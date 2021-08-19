Courts & Crime Arson and Vandalism at Goleta’s Girsh Park May Be Connected, Authorities Say Sheriff’s Office and County Fire Investigating Whether a Vandalism and Shed Fire Are Related

An act of vandalism reported at Girsh Park on Wednesday morning may be connected to a shed fire in the same park the night before, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Deputies responded to take the report on the vandalism, which was said to be a scrawled reference to “burning” written on the park sidewalk near the playground and Hochman Family Plaza. The reference to burning led sheriff’s deputies to suspect that the message was related to a shed fire in a different part of the park the previous night

County Fire and sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a burned down storage shed, which is suspected to be arson. The investigation is ongoing, with Sheriff’s deputies coordinating with the County Fire Investigator to determine if the two crimes are related.

Zick said anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150, anonymously through the tip line at (805) 681-4171, or online at SBSheriff.org.

