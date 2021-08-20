Adoptable Pets

Rivers

By
Fri Aug 20, 2021 | 9:28am
Credit: Courtesy

Are you getting bored of the same old day-to-day? Do you need a little excitement in your life? Rivers might be the dog for you! This handsome two-year-old Doberman/Shepherd mix is all about finding adventure in everyday life. Rivers is an energetic dog who loves hiking, going for runs, walking on the beach, and playing in the yard. He would be happiest in a home with active people who love the great outdoors as much as he does. 

Rivers would be ok living with another large dog who could match his energy, but he would be too much for smaller dogs or cats. 

You can learn more about Rivers by visiting his profile on sbhumane.org. Interested in making Rivers a part of your family? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Fri Aug 20, 2021 | 18:58pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/08/20/rivers/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.