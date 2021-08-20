Adoptable Pets Rivers

Credit: Courtesy

Are you getting bored of the same old day-to-day? Do you need a little excitement in your life? Rivers might be the dog for you! This handsome two-year-old Doberman/Shepherd mix is all about finding adventure in everyday life. Rivers is an energetic dog who loves hiking, going for runs, walking on the beach, and playing in the yard. He would be happiest in a home with active people who love the great outdoors as much as he does.

Rivers would be ok living with another large dog who could match his energy, but he would be too much for smaller dogs or cats.

You can learn more about Rivers by visiting his profile on sbhumane.org. Interested in making Rivers a part of your family? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

