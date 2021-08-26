Letters What’s Up at La Playa Stadium?

This letter is in regard to SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

I called on Monday to find out when they were going to reopen the track and was told that no date has yet been determined but that it was likely not going to be until after the first of the year.

Excuse me, but the field is done, the track was not replaced, and this is an outdoor facility that is supposed to be accessible to the public according to previous bond measures that supported the building of it in the first place. I was told that the steps/bleachers were open and that I could use those. That’s not very helpful to those that cannot navigate the steps.

Why are they keeping us from using the field/track as they used to do?

