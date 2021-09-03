Adoptable Pets Kira and Titan

Kira is a 2 year old, sweet and gentle girl. She is shy about new experiences, and nervous with loud noises, but also eager to be included with proper time and effort. Kira has so much potential to grow out of her shell with the help of patient people in her life. She would also benefit from a yard, so she can play outside when she is too scared to go on walks. She is good with cats and dogs. She would benefit from another dog to help her remember how to be a dog. This sweet girl just deserves the world, and a forever home that will be patient while she becomes her true self!

Meet Titan! This 1-year-old, male poodle mix is an all-aroundsnuggle bug! He loves outings and would prefer to be with his people all of the time so a family that is home a lot would be ideal! Weighing in at 13 lbs., we don’t expect Titan to get much bigger.



Please visit www.sparkrescue.org to learn more about Kira and Titan and to see all dogs and kittens available for adoption.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neuteredand chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

