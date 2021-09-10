Adoptable Pets Journey and Dioji

Journey is an 8 year old spayed female German Shepherd waiting in our Santa Barbara kennels for a forever home. She is a mellow easy-going gal who walks well on a leash. She is also available to foster!

Dioji is a five year old neutered male German Shepherd Dog who is patiently waiting for his forever home. He loves to spend quality time with his human friends, and he has dog friends that he loves to play with. He is quite the athlete and can jump your typical fence so this guy will need to be left safely inside when you’re not home. Familiar with the German Shepherd breed? Come meet this big hunk of love!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Dioji for adoption. For adoption inquiries for please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to: https://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/dogadoptions.sbc

To help the dogs in SBCAS shelters, please consider supporting K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. K=9 PALS is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

