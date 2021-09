Letters Not a Customer

The glowing review of Tre Lune given by Matt Kettmann does not mention that the owner organized an anti-mask event at the restaurant early on when the COVID pandemic was just beginning. While I know the pandemic has caused problems for restaurants, as well as other businesses, rallying against wearing masks is a detriment to our community.

Obviously Tre Lune’s thought is all about revenue and less about helping get rid of COVID. Count me as a Former Customer.

Add to Favorites