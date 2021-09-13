Announcement 2021 Santa Barbara Mayoral Candidates Forum on October 7 Hosted by The Colleges of Law

With this election cycle, The Colleges of Law is proud to announce the return of our COL Debate and Speakers Series with the 2021 Santa Barbara Mayoral Candidates Forum. This event follows the success of our 2020 Debate Series on California Propositions 16, 22, and 25 which saw a robust virtual turnout despite series being entirely remote. We would love it if you could add this event to your calendars and we invite you, your subscribers, and all your colleagues to attend. Incidentally, all six candidates vying for Santa Barbara Mayor have confirmed their presence for this public panel to be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live.

EVENT: The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law (COL) presents a midday forum featuring candidates for mayor of Santa Barbara.



WHEN: Noon–1:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 7, 2021



WHERE: https://tcsedsystem.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xkD8KVTdSjupkCIZwjkskw



WHO:

Confirmed Candidates:

James Joyce III, Founder of Coffee with a Black Guy.

Matt Kilrain, Owner of BoatRatMatt.

Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara Mayor (incumbent).

Randy Rowse, Former nine-year city Councilman.

Deborah Schwartz, Chair of the Santa Barbara Planning Commission.

Mike Whitehurst, Publisher of Voice Magazine.



COST: The forum is free and open to the public. RSVP at the Zoom link above.



BACKGROUND: COL celebrates five years of prominence in the local community hosting Political Debates, Candidates Forums, and Speakers Series every election cycle. This forum follows last year’s COL Debate Series on CA Propositions critical to the community. The event will feature questions on local housing and State Street business development in addition to audience Q&A. In addition to providing a midday opportunity for the public to engage with candidates, the Mayoral Candidates Forum also will be broadcast on COL’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. The race for mayor concludes on Election Day: Nov. 2, 2021.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, and we hope to see you on October 7th!

