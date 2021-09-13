Announcement City of Santa Barbara Appoints Interim Assistant City Administrator

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 9/13/21

Today Rebecca Bjork, Interim City Administrator, is appointing René Eyerly as the Interim Assistant City Administrator effective September 25, 2021. Ms. Eyerly has been with the City of Santa Barbara for over four years, most recently as the Acting Co-Director for the Sustainability and Resilience Department, overseeing Santa Barbara Clean Energy, climate action, the Solid Waste Utility, and Clean SB neighborhood improvement programs. While at the City of Santa Barbara, Ms. Eyerly created the City’s Homeless Encampment Response Team, and spearheaded the pilot program for safe shelter for individuals living in fire-prone encampments. Ms. Eyerly previously worked for the City of San José as their Sustainability and Compliance Manager. Ms. Eyerly was instrumental in leading San José’s groundbreaking sustainable Green Vision and $1 billion wastewater master plan implementation. Ms. Eyerly has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Science degree in Public Policy and Environmental Management from Yale University.

René Eyerly said, “Santa Barbara is a special place, and collaborating with our passionate community is one of the highlights of my career. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Ms. Bjork, our colleagues, and our community on the exciting and challenging issues facing our City.”

Interim City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said, “I am very pleased to have René as my Interim Assistant City Administrator while I am in the role of Interim City Administrator. René has shown great versatility of ability and has great perspective on the issues of the City.”

