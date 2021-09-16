Announcement Santa Barbara based EPIC Impact Society announces creativity and innovation summit to be held virtually in 2021

(Sept 12th, 2021 Santa Barbara, CA) EPIC Impact Society, a non-profit corporation based in Santa Barbara, CA is hosting the next annual EPIC International Summit, September 30th to October 2nd ,2021 in a virtual format.

EPIC International Summit is an intimate 3-day creativity and social innovation conference for professionals from a cross pollination of industries. Attendees can choose from a variety of themed panels, engaging interviews, and experiential workshops led by international leaders and experts. The programming is designed to foster insights for creative leadership and development, introduce innovative, actionable tools and methodologies and unlock greater ingenuity—-all to ignite professional, personal, and social change.

The Summit is also a strategic time to disconnect from a heavily tech-saturated world to foster genuine connection, to disrupt a status quo approach to problem solving and to discover new ideas. Normally attendees are encouraged to take the optional ‘disconnect pledge’ for the duration of the Summit which involves pausing from digital devices to spark greater creativity, cultivate greater face to face interaction with others and to fully engage the experience. However, due to the ongoing situation with the pandemic, the Summit will need to be produced virtually this year, still incorporating opportunities for pause and reflection within the programming.

The 2020 summit was postponed due to the COVID pandemic but is resuming September 30th, 2021. The most recent 2019 EPIC International Summit was very well received and was recognized as one of the “Top 15 Most Innovative Meetings” in 2019 (North America) by BIZBASH, in the ranks with Google and Microsoft. Some Participants included Joe Rhode (Walt Disney Imagineering, Senior VP Creative) Ewan Mc Gregor (Award-winning actor) and Dermut Mulroney (Actor; accomplished cellist), Gigi Johnson (UCLA Center for Music Innovation), Brian K. Muirhead, (Manager, Mars sample return formulation; NASA/JPL), Paul Allen (Founder, ancestry.com), Madlin Mangrum, JD (Gallup Certified Strengths Finder / Digital well-being coach) and Lene Jensby Lange (Founder, Autens; Denmark).

The Sept 30th 2021 line-up includes dozens of thought-leaders who are all at the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing insights and experience in innovation, education, and entertainment. Some participants include: John Chester (Founder, Apricot Lane Farms & Filmmaker of the award-winning documentary “The Biggest Little Farm”), James Haven (Actor, producer, advocate), Ben Everard (Exec. Producer, ‘Laundromat’ starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman), Melissa Disney (Voice of Oscars, Emmy’s, GMA’s etc.), Kathy Eldon (Creative Visions Foundation), Monica H. Kang (Founder, InnovatorsBox®), Jacqueline Lloyd Smith (Founder, Strategic Play Group®, LTD), Chris Denson (Innovation Crush® Podcast) to name just a few.

Please check out all our current speakers here: https://www.epicsummit.com/2021-speakers.

Registration is now open for the 3-day summit and attendance will be limited to cultivate an experience that is intimate and engaging. To register go to: https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/2021summit

To learn more about the EPIC Impact Society: https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/

