Adoptable Pets Broderick

Broderick is a one-year-old black and white male cat. He is energetic and is looking for a human experienced with cat language. Broderick is playful and affectionate, but doesn’t like other cats. He enjoys spending time in our enclosed outdoor play areas getting fresh air and sunshine.

Like many of our cats at the current time, Broderick may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

