Announcement Local Breweries Capture Medals at the World’s Largest Beer Competition

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Third Window brewing Co. brought home medals from the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association®. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beers were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday evening during the Craft Brewers Conference® and livestreamed on The Brewing Network.

Judging took place in 34 sessions over 17 days with strict health and safety measures in place. 170 judges evaluated 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“Despite being forced to cancel the festival portion of GABF, our brewing community rallied together to make this year’s GABF competition one for the books — our largest competition judged to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “Judges continue to be impressed with the quality and innovation of all entries they evaluated. The Brewers Association is proud to honor this year’s deserving winners.”

Local Brewery Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. hauled in 4 medals for the competition. Gold: Davy Brown Ale in the American Brown Lager category, Gold: Meat Sweats in the American Amber Ale category, Silver: Danish Red Lager, and Silver: Schwarz is the new Black for the German Dark Lager Category. This was the company’s 29th medal at the competition in their 11 year history. “Winning this year was extra special.” explained Founder Jaime Dietenhofer. “Not only was this the most competitive GABF ever, it was coming off a challenging year for the entire brewing industry and the world. We are so grateful to have our beers recognized at this level and are excited about bringing recognition to beer and breweries on the Central Coast.”

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Head Brewer Kevin Ashford exclaimed, “This never gets old, but it get tougher every year, great to see the Central Coast represent. Hopefully more attention is brought to the great breweries right here in our back yard.”

Third Window Brewing Co. from Santa Barbara brought home a Gold for The Dark, in the International Dark Lager category. This is their second medal in consecutive years. “It is extremely tough to win anything at this competition and to win a medal for the second year in a row is very gratifying and humbling” said founder Kris Parker.

ABOUT FIGUEROA MOUNTAIN BREWING:

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jaime and the late Jim Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the Central Coast of California with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. Figueroa Mountain’s core values revolves around Quality, Community, Growth, and Ethos. Their beer can be enjoyed at their taproom locations and at select craft beer retailers in California. Learn more at www.figmtnbrew.com.

ABOUT THIRD WINDOW BREWING:

Third Window Brewing Co. was founded in 2016 by Kris Parker and is dedicated to carrying on the 112-year tradition of Trappist beer-making. Housed inside a restored barn and feed mill built by the Boykin family in 1904, Third Window crafts beers that represent the unique terroir of Santa Barbara, and has evolved to include other classic styles such as Kolsch, pilsner, wit and IPAs. Learn more at www.fessparker.com/brewery

Contact Cheyenne Deitrich at Cheyenne@figmtnbrew.com

