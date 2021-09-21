Announcement Route One Farmers Market Launches “Veggie Voucher” Program for the Month of October

Route One is excited to launch its Veggie Voucher program during the month of October.

Veggie Vouchers will be available at Route One Farmers Market every Sunday in October, as funds allow.

“We recognize that this past year has been difficult for many in our community,” said Shelby Wild, manager of Route One Farmers Market.

Community members who have experienced food insecurity within the last year are welcome to fill out a short survey while shopping at the Sunday farmers market to identify their need and qualify for a one-time $10 Veggie Voucher.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the generous sponsor of the Veggie Voucher program, Wild noted.

Additionally, Route One can now match the first $15 EBT dollars customers spend, giving them $30 to spend in the market from now through the end of 2021, Wild said.

Route One is the only market within a 67-mile stretch (between the cities of San Luis Obispo and Solvang) to accept EBT and Market Match.

Wild urged community members to follow Route One Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram to watch for the launch of the nonprofit’s new website, which will detail “all of the information necessary to participate in the Veggie Voucher program.”

The Route One Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 3745 Constellation Rd.

