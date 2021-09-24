Adoptable Pets

Beau

By
Fri Sep 24, 2021 | 9:15am
Credit: Courtesy

Beau is searching for someone special. Are you the one for him?

This handsome two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog is such a sweet boy. When he first arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, Beau was very shy and anxious. He spent his first few days hiding in a kennel and shaking. With some time, dedication, and love from the Adoption and Behavior teams, Beau slowly started to blossom. He has shown to be a loyal and dedicated dog who loves being with people who understand him. Beau would be happiest in a home where he is the only animal. 


Want to learn more about Beau? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in bringing Beau home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777l to make an adoption appointment today!

Sat Sep 25, 2021 | 00:26am
https://www.independent.com/2021/09/24/beau/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.