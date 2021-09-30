Announcement Fall Planting Season Begins October 1 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara, Calif. – September 30, 2021 – Starting tomorrow, Friday, October 1, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden (SBBG) is excited to kick off the fall planting season. Located just inside the Garden’s gate, the nursery is open to the public starting at 10 am and closes at 5:30 pm. All visitors are welcome – from novice to expert gardeners – to browse the largest, most unique selection of California native plants on the central coast. Current garden members have early access starting at 9 am.

“Our nursery is open year-round to offer our community a wide selection of California native plants,” said Matt Straka, Nursery Manager at the Garden. “We prepare for native planting season by stocking up on most of your standard, essential garden plants like the Manzanita and Buckwheat families but also feature some harder to find native plants like Clinopodium chandleri and Salvia cedrosensis ‘Baja Blanca’. We can access different plants at different times of the year, so it’s best to come back often to see any changes in stock.”

There are many benefits to planting natives in the fall. First, as the cooler season approaches, so does the rain. Most weeds are dormant creating a less competitive habitat for your newly planted native trees, shrubs, and perennials. Additionally, leaf-eating insects are less active. This creates the optimal conditions for native plants to thrive, helping them establish stronger root systems. Come spring and summer, with a strong foundation in place, native plants are better able to support new growth and produce bigger blooms.

“No matter what level of gardener you are, fall is an exciting time to get outside and start establishing new plants in your beds,” said Joe Rothleutner, Director of Horticulture and Facilities at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “Native plants provide habitat for beneficial insects and attract pollinators which are important for a healthy garden ecosystem. Even adding a few natives to your garden can have a big impact.”

For over 90 years the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has displayed, studied, and conserved California native plants. Why plant natives? Native plants are the foundation for healthy ecosystems. They are a source of food, shelter, and medicine. With the simple addition of native plants in your garden or landscape, you will conserve our unique California flora, practice sustainability – lower water and fertilizer needs (saves you money and conserves earth’s resources), provide habitat and food for pollinators and other beneficial wildlife, and connect with your California heritage.

If you’ve ever considered replacing your lawn or some of your water-loving planting beds, now is a perfect time. The Garden’s nursery staff is available and skilled at helping guests select the best native plants for every garden. In addition, every Sunday starting at noon, staff offer free workshops to help ensure success. Or, for even more information to help you prepare and care for your plant sale purchases, visit sbbg.org.

Remember, Garden members receive a 10% off on every purchase and will be the first to pick from the high-quality plant selection during the members-only hour from 9 am to 10 am.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

As the first botanic garden to focus exclusively on native plants, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, seed bank, research labs, library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve CA native plants and habitats to ensure they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

The garden is open to the public daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and offers a members-only hour 9-10 a.m. For more information, visit sbbg.org.

