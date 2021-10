Letters Oh, Come On

“The CDC recommends those at risk of contracting COVID due to occupational exposure, health conditions, or old age receive a booster.”

from the tagline for “Booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available in Santa Barbara County”

“Old age”! ?!? Come on Independent, grow up. Is everyone older than you “old age”? Age 65 is the appropriate and non-offensive qualification term. Just sayin’.

