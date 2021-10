More Like This

Opening up Hollister Ranch is a terrible idea; it will ruin the area. Surfers are the biggest threat, leaving trash and disrespecting the landowners. We don’t need more people and out-of-town surfers wrecking this place.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.