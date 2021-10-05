Letters Vote for Nina Johnson: Experience Matters

We are joining other Santa Barbarans in enthusiastically supporting Nina Johnson for City Council in the Sixth District. We know that with Nina’s experience in city government and focus on the arts that she will be able to provide the leadership necessary to make the hard decisions ahead of us. Nina knows how the city works and who to call to get things done. This will speed up a transformational recovery.

Nina understands that making Santa Barbara a livable city with a repurposed downtown that includes much more housing and developing mixed-use neighborhoods that support families as well as a thriving creative community must be our vision. The Historic Cultural Landmarks District is part of the Sixth District. Restoring lost housing and building economically diverse neighborhoods requires collaboration. The City will need downtown schools, a vibrant community arts center and affordable housing. We desperately need a voice on City Council that elevates the arts and ensures that they are accessible to all of us.

We appreciate that other candidates may talk the talk, but we know that Nina has the experience, skills and network to get it done. With so many critical decisions ahead, we trust Nina to get it right.

Vote for Nina Johnson in the Sixth District.

Patrick Davis is the retired executive director of the S.B. County Arts Commission; Claudia Bratton is the retired executive director of the S.B. Summer Solstice Celebration.

