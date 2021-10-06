Announcement Central Coast Community Energy Scales Up Support for Customers and Communities with Increased Energy Program Funding The First Wave of Energy Programs Arrive with Improved Customer Eligibility to Electrify Ag Equipment, School Buses, and New Affordable Housing

Monterey, CA. October 5, 2021 – Central Coast Community Energy today announced the launch of three local energy programs available to its valued Central Coast customers. Program funding dollars will support the electrification (replacing fossil fueled equipment with cleaner electric equipment) of the top three strategic sectors: transportation, buildings, and agriculture. Central Coast Community Energy’s local energy programs are self-funded through the agency’s revenue.

“Central Coast Community Energy is proud to be making $14 million in incentives and funding available this fiscal year through community and board support,” Shares Central Coast Community Energy CEO, Tom Habashi. “Our goal continues to be to advance innovative and accessible programs focused on electrification to support our Central Coast communities. By reducing emissions and improving air quality locally with our energy programs and statewide through our pathway to 100% clean and renewable, CCCE continues to deliver impactful results.”

Applications are now live for CCCE customers for the following programs:

The Agricultural Electrification Program is electrifying the local Ag industry and eligible associated businesses by providing incentives to fuel-switch irrigation pumps, tractors, and other farm tools and equipment from fossil fuels to cleaner all-electric alternatives. CCCE’s first two Ag Electrification Programs were fully subscribed at a total of $560k by Central Coast Ag customers. In response, CCCE has scaled up this fiscal year’s ag electrification funding to better match demand, making $600k available. The new ag program extends qualified customers from those with an ag account to any customers whose primary business is agriculture production and/or ag processing.

“Programs like the Central Coast Community Energy’s Ag Electrification Program are amazing opportunities for small businesses like ours to grow in line with our values.” Shares Anatum Winery, Watsonville, CA

The Electric School Bus Program supports Central Coast schools/school districts with replacing diesel-fueled buses with electric school buses by providing up to $200,000 or 50% of the total cost. CCCE’s incentive can be stacked with other available state and federal funding programs administered by local Air Pollution Control Districts. Each school bus replaced with an all-electric model is estimated to avoid 15.6 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, including diesel particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in close proximity to students.

The third iteration of the New Construction Electrification Program funds new all-electric, affordable housing developments within CCCE’s service area. The original all-electric new construction program was fully reserved and provided funding for at least 830 all-electric housing units to be built across the service area. All-electric construction bypasses the need to install natural gas infrastructure, making the new construction more cost-effective to develop and safer and healthier for occupants.

“It was encouraging to have local funding for our all-electric construction. Now that we know how easy it is to apply and communicate with CCCE, we look forward to replicating this relationship on our next apartment building development.”

Dana Cleary, CHISPA Director of Real Estate Development

CCCE’s successful Electric Vehicle (EV) rebate program, Electrify Your Ride recently concluded September 30th having processed 340 applications, 38 of which were for income-qualified customers who received double the rebate at $4k for a new EV. If customers missed out, the new EV rebate program is expected to launch in November 2021 and provide seamless coverage; October 2021 new/used purchases/leases by CCCE customers will be eligible. For the first time ever, the program will also incentivize electric bikes. The new Electrify Your Ride program will have the single largest program budget of any previous CCCE Energy Program and will now cover rebates for both EVs, EV chargers, and electrification readiness for homes, workplaces, and eligible public settings.

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. CCCE is locally controlled and governed by board members who represent each community served by the agency. Revenue generated by CCCE stays local and helps keep electricity rates affordable for customers, while also funding innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate economic development. CCCE serves 436,000 customers throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial and agricultural customers in communities located within Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @3CEnergy.

