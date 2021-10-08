Adoptable Pets Luna

Credit: Courtesy

My name is Luna. My foster thinks I am a Miniature Pincher mix. I am 8 months old, and I weigh 18 pounds. I am very shy, but once I get comfortable, I am like a beautiful flower blossoming and opening. I like going on walks, playing with squeaky toys and my favorite thing is belly rubs. I am looking for a family who is active and would like to take me places, but also who will be patient with me and my shyness. I would love it if my new family included a brother or sister dog to help me be my best dog self. I sleep in my crate; I go potty outside and I love going for walks on the leash. I hope you will want to meet me and see for yourself how special I am.

Please visit www.sparkrescue.org to learn more about Luna and to see all dogs and kittens available for adoption.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neuteredand chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

