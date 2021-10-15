BREAKING | Alisal Fire Evacuation Order Changes, Acreage and Containment Unchanged
Time for Campaign Finance Reform

By Sonya Baker, S.B.
Fri Oct 15, 2021 | 3:24pm

I was depressed after looking at the disparities in amounts of campaign donations raised by City Council and mayor candidates. I am in agreement with James Joyce III regarding the need for campaign finance reform.

The candidate with the most money raised doesn’t necessarily mean that candidate is the best candidate. Campaign finance reform would help level the playing field, help eliminate catering to special interests, and allow a broader representation of our community.

Our candidates should be representing all our community members and not just a few with deep pockets.

Sat Oct 16, 2021 | 03:38am
