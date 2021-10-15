BREAKING | Alisal Fire Evacuation Order Changes, Acreage and Containment Unchanged
Adoptable Pets

Ziggy and Roxanne

Fri Oct 15, 2021 | 3:42pm

ZiggyMeet 1 ½ year old Ziggy!  This black and white mixed breed dog is still a puppy at heart and loves to play with his toys and people.  He’s been looked over for some time now and is available for both foster and adoption!  
For more information, visit: Santa Barbara County Animal Services https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc

Roxanne Roxanne is a sweet, female senior mixed breed dog who is looking for her forever home. This sweet girl loves cuddles and back scratches. She is calm and walks really well on the leash and isn’t distracted by other dogs, although she needs to be the only pet in the home. She told us that she’s looking for a walking partner that she can walk with and stay fit. 

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Roxanne for adoption. 

For adoption inquiries please call  805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA   93160-0755.  

Sat Oct 16, 2021 | 03:38am
https://www.independent.com/2021/10/15/ziggy-and-roxanne/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

