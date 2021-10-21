COVID Cases Continue Downward Trend in Santa Barbara County
Cases and Hospitalizations Down from September; 13 New Deaths Reported in October
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 39 new COVID cases as of this Monday, 262 still active cases countywide, 35 hospitalizations, and 516 total deaths. To put those numbers in perspective, on September 30, those numbers were 113 new cases, 445 active cases, 45 hospitalizations, and 503 deaths.
Perhaps the key metric watched by public health officers when gauging intensity of proscribed mandates is number of new cases per 100,000. As of Monday, that number — blended to include both the vaccinated and unvaccinated — was 11.5. That number for vaccinated individuals was 4.5 compared to 20.8 for the unvaccinated. On September 30, those numbers were 25 per 100,000 and 14.2 respectively.
At this point, 70.1 percent of those eligible for vaccinations are fully vaccinated; 77.9 percent of that population has had at least one shot. Countywide, 59.3 percent of the total population has gotten shots.
Of the most recent new cases, white people outnumbered Latinos, 20 to 14. Typically, it’s been the other way around. Latinos make up 47 percent of the county’s population and 38 percent of the vaccinations to date. White people, who make up 42 percent of the population, comprise 39 percent of the vaccinations.
At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution.