Casey and Tess are five-year-old white and orange tabby cats. Casey is a male, while Tess is a rare orange female. Only about 20% of orange tabbies are female. That’s not the only reason this sweet pair of siblings are special. They love attention and their adorable personalities also make them stand out from the crowd. They are a bonded pair and do need to be adopted together. Like many of our cats at the current time, Casey and Tess may move to a foster home but are still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

