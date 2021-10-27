Letters

Pats & Thumps

By Michelle Rainville, S.B.
Wed Oct 27, 2021 | 4:51am

In the spirit of a new column I would suggest containing community submissions of gratitude and disappointments, perhaps “Pats on the Back & Thumps on the Head”:

A thump on the head goes to all the Santa Barbara candidates running for office that ordered corrugated plastic yard signs for their supporters. These signs will last years when they only need to last weeks. A pat on the back goes to those candidates who had cardboard signs made that are completely recyclable. These folks are mindful of the impacts their choices have on our community and planet.

