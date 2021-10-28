Briefs Man Killed in North Hope Avenue Traffic Collision Identified Man and Friend Were Riding Mopeds When They Collided, Accident Has Been Directly Linked to Death

The Santa Barbara Police Department has identified 53-year-old Manuel Zarzoso Sanvictores Jr. as the decedent involved in the traffic collision on the 900 block of North Hope Avenue. The collision appears to be directly related to his death, according to Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the police department.

On Sunday, first responders were alerted that Sanvictores Jr. had collapsed in his bathroom and required medical assistance. Sanvictores Jr. passed away shortly after paramedics arrived, and a police investigation determined that he and a friend had been involved in a traffic collision earlier that day on North Hope Avenue. The two had been riding on individual mopeds when they accidentally collided. Although Savinctores Jr. was able to leave the scene seemingly uninjured, he soon started experiencing chest pains, with his condition worsening quickly before he was pronounced dead in his home.

This is the most up-to-date information as the investigation is ongoing. Find our previous report here.

