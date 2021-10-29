Adoptable Pets Janine

Credit: Courtesy

Not only has this beautiful two-year-old Shepherd mix overcome difficult circumstances, but she maintained her sweet and playful personality while doing so.

The good people at Fresno Humane Animal Services found Janine tied to a tree with another dog. Their chains had become entangled, and Janine could barely move. But despite her rough circumstances, Janine is a beacon of positivity and joy! She enjoys going for walks, cuddling on the couch, and stepping on crunchy leaves. Janine would be happiest in a home with no small animals. ​`

Want to learn more about Janine? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view her profile. Interested in bringing Janine home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

