News Early Results Go for Rowse in Santa Barbara City Election Sneddon and Harmon in the Lead in Their Races

The first results from the election for Santa Barbara mayor has Randy Rowse in the lead with 40.5 percent, or 7,895 votes; followed by James Joyce with 26.0 percent, 5,072 votes; and incumbent Mayor Cathy Murillo with 24.5 percent, or 4,769 votes. The rest of the field trails in single digits: Deborah Schwartz claimed 6.75 percent of votes (1,319), with Mark Whitehurst taking 1.6 percent (311 votes) and Boat Rat Matt Killrain at 0.67 percent (131 votes).

As city watchers had predicted, Joyce and Murillo have split the Democratic vote, leaving the field open to decline-to-state Rowse. He was appointed to the council in 2010, when he was the owner of the popular Paradise Café watering hole, and stayed for nine years.

“I’m gonna keep a positive attitude,” Murillo said. “Turnout is still going to be a factor.” Murillo was at the Democratic Party election night watch at the Cruisery, where the atmosphere was tentatively optimistic as everyone waited on the second wave of votes to be counted.

Over at El Paseo, where a line of supporters were congratulating him, Rowse said of his early lead Tuesday night, “I think we need to take a breath as a city and ask ourselves what we’ve worked on and what we need to work on. Though many votes remain uncounted, Rowse holds almost 3,000 more votes than runner-up James Joyce.

“This is a community that can still make change,” Joyce said. “I’ll just have a different role in that.” With Joyce at Embermill, most people stayed confident in James but had an air of acceptance, seemingly at peace with the early results. James made it clear that his career and role in Santa Barbara were not over.

So far, 19,587 votes have been counted, none from precincts as it is an all-mail ballot, out of the potential 55,308 voters in the city. This represents a 35.41 percent turnout, and the remaining ballots postmarked after 10 a.m. today remain to be counted.

In the council races, incumbent Councilmember Kristen Sneddon holds an early but decisive lead over challenger Barrett Reed, 61 percent to 39 percent for District 4. Sneddon spent her evening at Sama Sama and credited her win to the voters in her district. “They’re very engaged voters,” she said. “They vote early and they pay attention to the issues throughout all four years.”

In District 6, incumbent Councilmember Meagan Harmon is in the lead of a field of four at 53 percent of the vote. Challenger Nina Johnson holds 34 percent, Jason Carlton 10 percent, and Zachary Pike 3 percent. Harmon said she felt optimistic but didn’t want to count her chickens just yet. “There’s still a lot of votes to be counted,” Harmon said. “It’s not over ’til it’s over.”

In District 5, it turns out that the sole named candidate, incumbent Councilmember Eric Friedman, faced 113 mail-in votes but landed with 96 percent of the vote.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

