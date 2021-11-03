Letters Dangerous Dorm Design

Three cheers for architect Dennis McFadden who has resigned in protest over the UCSB Mega-Dorm.

This modernstrosity should be opposed vociferously by all those concerned about student health and wellbeing.

At UCSB, are there no student mental health issues? In California, are there no fires or earthquakes?

Especially from here in the Midwest, UCSB looks like a highly desirable school. But I envision many parents will take one look at this death trap and direct their children to the many other university options in California.

