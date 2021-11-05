Adoptable Pets Hudson

This super cute boy named Hudson is looking for a new home. He only weighs about 35 lbs and is full grown at 2 years old. The staff suspects that he is a beagle/pointer mix. Hudson is playful and he lives to be around his family. Hudson is friendly with dogs of all sizes. He can leap and climb over a 5 foot fence so he needs to have a secure yard to romp around in. Hudson wants to explore the world with you and he can go on hikes and walks and all sorts of adventures!

Please fill out your application on our website www.syvhumane.org/adoptions if you’re interested in meeting Hudson!

